[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) says the number of patients suffering from scrub typhus or the tsutsugamushi disease is up 25% this year to 683 as of September, compared to 545 last year. The agency noted the increase even before mid-October to November when infections typically rise, and urged extra precautions in preventing tick bites when outdoors. Scrub typhus is the most common infectious disease in Korea that spreads through the bites of infected chiggers. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscular pain, scabs and rash.
- SCRUB TYPHUS INFECTIONS
입력 2021-10-08 15:17:11
수정2021-10-08 16:46:19
[Anchor Lead]
