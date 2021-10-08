STARBUCKS WORKERS STAGE TRUCK RALLY News Today 입력 2021.10.08 (15:17) 수정 2021.10.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Workers of Starbucks coffee shops staged a truck rally in Seoul. They say they are understaffed to handle too many promotional events.



[Pkg]



A truck in front of a Starbucks coffee shop. Through a signboard, workers point out the flaws in having to do promotional events all year, when their job is to sell coffee. The outrage was sparked last month when the company gave out multi-use coffee cups to customers as thank-you gifts. Some shops had backlogs of 650 orders. The overworked employees eventually decided to stage a truck rally.



[Soundbite] (Starbucks worker(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It's a grind to do the promotional events. Yet we do it nearly everyday. There's no time to use a restroom."



Starbucks workers took a collective action for the first time since the coffee giant debuted in South Korea 22 years ago. They are protesting that too many promotional events are being held. Regular events alone amount to seven or eight a year.



[Soundbite] (Starbucks worker(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "A voucher event is to end on the 11th. On the 12th, a Halloween event begins. We are terrified because the final hours of the business day on the 11th are going to be a nightmare."



Some employees say they are underpaid compared to the intensity of the labor. One employee says even though Starbucks workers often end up working after hours, their stores face disadvantages when their staff claim overtime allowances. Many demand a wage raise, as the current monthly salary for five hours of work five days a week plus after hours amount to around a million won. Korea's coffee sector has grown exponentially. Starbucks with annual sales of 2 trillion won, is facing backlash from workers despite their above-average remuneration.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Yeon-sung(Dankook University) : "Coffee franchise stores have mushroomed, and competition among them is fierce. They can't afford to pay their workers more. Their employees can't receive any protection."



Starbucks issued an apology for excessive workload under the name of its CEO, and will likely reduce promotional events from now on.

