KIM JONG-UN’S SPEECH ON NATIONAL DEFENSE News Today 입력 2021.10.12 (15:38) 수정 2021.10.12 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."

KIM JONG-UN’S SPEECH ON NATIONAL DEFENSE

입력 2021-10-12 15:38:44 수정 2021-10-12 16:46:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."