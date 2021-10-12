기사 본문 영역

KIM JONG-UN’S SPEECH ON NATIONAL DEFENSE
입력 2021.10.12 (15:38) 수정 2021.10.12 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."
