기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."
- KIM JONG-UN’S SPEECH ON NATIONAL DEFENSE
-
- 입력 2021-10-12 15:38:44
- 수정2021-10-12 16:46:39
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared strengthening national defense as a top policy priority that must be pursued under any circumstance. Giving a speech at a defense development exhibition on Monday, Kim said that efforts to own strong military capabilities is a sovereign state's right and duty that should be constantly exerted. He said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward North Korea but added neither the U.S. nor South Korea is the North's "main enemy."
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-