BOK KEEPS POLICY RATE AT 0.75% News Today 입력 2021.10.12 (15:38) 수정 2021.10.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea held a rate setting meeting Tuesday and kept the policy rate steady at 0.75 percent. Amid the pandemic, the central bank lowered the key rate to a record low 0.5% in May last year which was raised to the current 0.75 this August. The BOK did not move up the rate further in consideration of increased financial uncertainty and volatility such as the KOSPI index dipping below 3,000 and rising global oil prices fueling inflationary pressure.

BOK KEEPS POLICY RATE AT 0.75%

입력 2021-10-12 15:38:44 수정 2021-10-12 16:46:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



