STATS ON COUNTERFEIT LUXURY BAGS
입력 2021.10.12 (15:38) 수정 2021.10.12 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a parliamentary audit report, the Korea Customs Service unveiled that Louis Vuitton accounted for the largest portion of all counterfeit luxury bags discovered in the country since 2017. The agency said that 1,866 cases of knock-off high-end imported bags were uncovered over the past 4 years worth some 468 billion won. By brand, Louis Vuitton topped the list at 148 billion followed by Chanel 70 billion and then Gucci and Hermès at over 29 billion's worth each.
