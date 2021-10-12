ONLINE FESTIVAL PROMOTING JEJUDO ISLAND News Today 입력 2021.10.12 (15:38) 수정 2021.10.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Jejudo Island is the first UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in South Korea. The southern resort island earned the designation for its beautiful landscape and great geological values. This year’s festival promoting Jeju as a UNESCO world natural heritage site has opened online. Here are some glimpses into the picturesque scenery of the volcanic island.



[Pkg]



After a long, tough hike, the magnificent Baekrokdam Lake appears at the summit of Mount Halla. A natural lake stretches out inside a crater. The scenery looks mysterious and spellbinding. Traditional Korean music singer Song So-hee’s emotional voice echoes against the backdrop of this picturesque scenery. Grass leaves twinkle under sunlight. At the end of the winding trail is a long passage, which, according to legend, is said to have housed a large snake. Gimnyeong Cave was previously unopened to the public due to safety issues. The Korean quartet Forestella’s touching song brings the cave to life.



[Soundbite] Kang Hyung-ho(Forestella Member) : "The shoot was very meaningful, combining music and exclusive backdrop, introducing sites like Gimnyeonggul Cave, which is inaccessible for most people."



This year’s world heritage festival titled “Jeju: A Volcanic Island and Its Lava Caves” was held online due to the prolonged pandemic. The island’s beautiful landscape will be shown to audiences via the screen with well-known singers’ music accompanying the video.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-wook(2021 World Heritage Festival Director Chief) : "Jejudo is a beloved tourist destination. However, we don't get to often properly see nature take its course on the island. This festival will serve as a precious opportunity for us to appreciate nature on its own time."



Jejudo Island boasts its unique beauty, beyond-description even on the screens.

