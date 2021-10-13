LEE TO UNDERGO AUDIT AS GOVERNOR News Today 입력 2021.10.13 (15:21) 수정 2021.10.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Jae-myung says he will undergo a parliamentary audit over the land development scandal without resigning from his post as Gyeonggi-do Province governor. The Democratic Party has accepted Lee Nak-yon's demand to convene an executive committee meeting to receive an authoritative interpretation of invalid votes in primary elections.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung has dismissed, for the time being, the Democratic Party's demand that he resign from his post as Gyeonggi-do Province governor as soon as possible. He says he will undergo two rounds of the parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government in his capacity as governor.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I expect political attacks as well, but it's going to be a good opportunity to introduce the Daejang-dong development project and its achievements."



Lee says he wants to take responsibility as a governor, but this apparently means he's willing to take on the opposition party's attacks. Lee announced his stance at an emergency press conference, saying he would consider when to step down from his current post after the audit. The DP is still embroiled in a scandal over invalid votes in the primary elections. Seol Hoon from Lee Nak-yon's camp has even mentioned the possibility of Lee Jae-myung getting arrested.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I expect political attacks as well, but it's going to be a good opportunity to introduce the Daejang-dong development project and its achievements."



The party leadership has begun necessary proceedings to put an end to the controversy. The DP convened an executive committee meeting on Wednesday and discussed how to process invalid votes. Lee Nak-yon has been demanding that the party receive the committee's authoritative interpretation. But the party leadership has made it clear that the outcome will not change.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(DP chair(Oct. 12, TBS Radio)) : "Lee Nak-yon says the word ‘Concede’ is not in his book. He has said that repeatedly. I hope he will concede for the sake of the party."



DP Chairman Song Young-gil is to meet with Lee Jae-myung and senior advisers on Wednesday to set up a taskforce for protecting the party's presidential candidate.

