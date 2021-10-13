PPP ARGUES FOR SPECIAL PROSECUTION News Today 입력 2021.10.13 (15:21) 수정 2021.10.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The opposition party was skeptical about President Moon Jae-in’s instruction for the prosecution and police to find the truth about the urban development project supposedly involving Gyeonggi-do Province governor Lee Jae-myung. The People Power Party argued that it was too late for police investigation and repeated that special prosecution is the only answer. The largest opposition party filed complaint against former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il to pressure Lee Jae-myung to undergo special prosecution.



[Pkg]



According to the People Power Party, the President’s message was a roundabout way to reject the opposition's demand for special prosecution. The PPP leadership held an emergency press conference to emphasize that special prosecution is the only answer and appeal to the president not to go against the public sentiment.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(People Power Party Floor Leader) : "It’s like protecting the mastermind of arguably the largest development scandal in history, who became the presidential candidate of the ruling party."



The main opposition bloc also filed a complaint against former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il for allegedly manipulating the verdict. This was the PPP’s tactic to pressure Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung. The opposition party claimed that the former justice was given the position of advisor at Hwacheondaeyu in return for ensuring Lee is found not guilty of violating election law.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "He was an advisor for Hwacheondaeyu who is suspected of having ties with Lee Jae-myung. There is a debate about whether the position was given in return for a favor."



Presidential hopefuls from the PPP also called for investigation by a special prosecutor. Front runner Yoon Seok-youl said the result of the Democratic Party’s third primary vote showed that even DP supporters were concerned about the allegations against Lee. Hong Joon-pyo pointed out the Democratic Party will end up holding a final vote, a remark that's apparently aimed at causing dissension among ruling camp members.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(People Power Party Presidential Candidate) : "The DP visibly pushed to make Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate. If Lee Nak-yon’s appeal is not accepted, an injunction will likely be placed."



The opposition party is getting ready for next week’s National Assembly audit on government affairs as Lee Jae-myung decided to attend the parliamentary sessions as Gyeonggi-do governor. The PPP representatives of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Safety Committee and the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee who will question Lee, asked for relevant materials and visited the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Office and Seongnam City Hall in protest.

