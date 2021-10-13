기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
At today’s launching ceremony for a joint committee that will support the nation to return to normal lives, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that Koreans are cautiously preparing to resume normal lives after suffering through COVID-19. The committee comprised of both private and public advisors will offer policy advice on the new post-pandemic normal and will help form public consensus. Prime Minister Kim also said that the government is getting ready to turn COVID-19 from an unknown threat to a containable infectious disease and to hand back normal lives to the Korean people.
The government’s COVID-19 vaccination task force reported that 493,230 people have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, bringing the total of the fully vaccinated people to more than 3.12 million. The figure translates to 60.8% overall vaccination rate or 70.7% of adults 18 or older. Those who have received their first vaccine shots amount to some 40 million people or 78.1% of the total population or 90.9% of the 18-plus population.
