CHANGES TO SCHOOL ZONE REGULATIONS News Today 입력 2021.10.13 (15:21) 수정 2021.10.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting on October 21st, all parking and stopping on the streets in the school zones will be prohibited. The change came with the revision of the Road Traffic Act, which prohibits parking and stopping in the school zone between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. even if the yellow solid lines are not drawn along the streets. If this rule is violated, the driver has to pay between 120 and 130,000 won in fine, which is three times higher than the fine imposed in other no-parking areas.

