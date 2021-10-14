PPP PROTESTS AGAINST LEE’S OFFICE News Today 입력 2021.10.14 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has to undergo questioning from National Assembly members as Gyeonggi-do Governor next week. But the opposition People Power Party has visited the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Office to protest that Lee’s office hasn’t provided sufficient materials. The Democratic Party called the whole visit a political show and urged them to stop the political bickering.



[Pkg]



People Power Party lawmakers holding up signs demanding special prosecution visited the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Office. They claimed the office hasn’t provided a single meaningful document for next week’s parliamentary audit of government affairs.



[Soundbite] Park Wan-su(People Power Party) : "Are you looking down on the National Assembly’s authority stipulated in the Constitution and showing disrespect to the people? Isn’t Gyeonggi-do a part of South Korea?"



The PPP representatives argued that Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung shouldn’t have anything to hide since he claimed the controversial development project was one of his achievements. The opposition leadership met on site at Gyeonggi-do Province and held a signboard-hanging ceremony.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair(On KBS Radio)) : "In this development scandal, Lee Jae-myung is at least one of the two, either incompetent or corrupt."



The Democratic Party urged the PPP to halt political bickering and stop putting on a political show. The ruling party criticized the PPP's decision to skip Wednesday's parliamentary inspections to visit the provincial office.



[Soundbite] Han Byung-do(Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader) : "We’re looking for lawmakers who turned backs on improving people's lives. PPP put on a show visiting the Gyeonggi-do office and Seongnam City Hall on the pretext of protesting insufficient materials for the parliamentary audit."



Governor Lee Jae-myung personally answered the opposition bloc's demand for relevant materials. He pointed out it is outside of the National Assembly’s authority to demand his vacation expenses.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "It’s like a father-in-law going to his grownup son’s house and searching through his daughter-in-law’s kitchen."



The ruling party countered the main opposition's attack by setting up their own special task force to look into PPP lawmakers’ connection with the Daejang-dong development project scandal.

