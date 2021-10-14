기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The chief of the main opposition People Power Party says the first step to finding the truth behind the Daejang-dong development controversy is conduct a raid and search operation on Seongnam city hall, which is deemed to have been a hotbed of corruption. In a meeting with the party’s Gyeonggi-do provincial branch on Thursday, Lee Jun-seok said the lack of such procedures wold lead the people to believe that investigation agencies are tying not to offend the presidential candidate of the ruling party. Meanwhile PPP Floor Leader Kim Ki-hyun criticized Lee Jae-myung for ignoring the National Assembly’s request that Gyeonggi-do Province and Seongnam City submit related documents.
The Seongnam Development Corporation says it may stop paying more dividends to private businesses participating in a controversial project of developing Daejang-dong. The corporation added it set up a task force assigned with addressing the Daejang-dong scandal. The task force plans to soon convene a board of directors meeting or a shareholders’ meeting of Seonganmeui-ddeul, the construction company in the Daejang-dong project. The meetings will discuss stopping the payment of additional dividends. The team has also decided to bring in legal experts to review and take legal moves, such as freezing and securing the assets of the company.
