COVID-19 VACCINE ANALYSIS

[Anchor Lead]



An analysis conducted by the government on how Covid-19 vaccines work in reducing infections and deaths shows that the number of ICU patients has declined by more than 1300 over the past five months, while the number of fatalities is down more than 300. Booster shots of the Janssen vaccine will be provided at the end of the year.



[Pkg]



​The daily average of Covid-19 infections in Korea in the past week stood at 1745. The number of cases in the capital and non-capital regions is down from the week prior. However, health authorities say it's too soon to say that the outbreak has peaked.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The possibility of more outbreaks remains high as viruses can survive longer and adapt better in winter. People's activities will also increase as the nation begins returning to normal life."



An analysis conducted by the government shows the number of estimated ICU patients has declined by 1300 over the past five months, while the number of fatalities is down by more than 300. The analysis compared how many ICU patients and deaths would have occurred among the 136,000 infected people aged 18 and up during that period if they had not been vaccinated and compared it to the actual number of cases following vaccinations. The government is devising plans for booster shots. Extra vaccinations will be provided to those who received their second vaccine dose six to eight months ago. Most of those in their 30s who received the Janssen vaccine will be eligible for booster shots. The Janssen vaccine was first administered in Korea in June. The government will announce plans for extra shots before December.



[Soundbite] Hong Jung-ik(Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force) : "Those who received the Janssen vaccine will receive booster shots using mRNA vaccines. But recent studies show the Janssen vaccine can also be used for extra vaccinations."



Booster shots for seniors who are 60 and older and who received their second dose more than six months ago are to be administered the extra shots beginning from October 25. Those who initially received the AZ vaccine will also be eligible for the Pfizer boosters.

