FIGURES ON NATION'S WINE IMPORTS News Today 입력 2021.10.14 (15:30)

The Korea Customs Service says the nation’s imports of wine amounted to over 370 million U.S. dollars between January and August. It is 2.5 times more than the imports of beer during the same period. It is analyzed that wine imports have surged, as more South Korean people tend to drink alone at home, a new social trend that has gained ground amid the pandemic.

FIGURES ON NATION’S WINE IMPORTS

입력 2021-10-14 15:30:06

