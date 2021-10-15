ARREST WARRANT FOR KIM REJECTED News Today 입력 2021.10.15 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.15 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Arrest warrant for Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder at Hwacheondaeyu, has been rejected. The investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal was getting pace after the arrest of the former chief of the Seongnam Development Corporation, but now it will likely hit snags.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Kim Man-bae for bribery, breach of trust and embezzlement. After about two and a half hours of examination, the judges dismissed the request. They cited lack of grounds for Kim's arrest compared to the need to protect his defense rights. The prosecutors and Kim declined to comment. Stepping out of the detention center, Kim tried to avoid reporters. The investigation into the land development scandal, which was gaining speed following the arrest of former Seongnam Development Corporation chief Yoo Dong-kyu, will likely hit snags. Critics blame prosecutors for requesting an arrest warrant too soon. The prosecutors will likely request an arrest warrant for Kim again after further investigations. Kim and the prosecutors squared off during the arrest warrant examination. The prosecutors stressed the need to arrest Kim citing charges raised against him, whereas Kim denied all of them. When the prosecutors tried to play Jeong Young-hak's audio file for the judges, Kim strongly protested citing unverified admissibility of evidence. According to sources, the judges accepted Kim's claim and the file was not played. The prosecutors said Kim's 500 million won bribe was offered to Yoo Dong-kyu entirely in cash, changing their previous comments that it consisted of 100 million won in cash and 400 million won in checks.

ARREST WARRANT FOR KIM REJECTED

입력 2021-10-15 15:30:37 수정 2021-10-15 16:46:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Arrest warrant for Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder at Hwacheondaeyu, has been rejected. The investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal was getting pace after the arrest of the former chief of the Seongnam Development Corporation, but now it will likely hit snags.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Kim Man-bae for bribery, breach of trust and embezzlement. After about two and a half hours of examination, the judges dismissed the request. They cited lack of grounds for Kim's arrest compared to the need to protect his defense rights. The prosecutors and Kim declined to comment. Stepping out of the detention center, Kim tried to avoid reporters. The investigation into the land development scandal, which was gaining speed following the arrest of former Seongnam Development Corporation chief Yoo Dong-kyu, will likely hit snags. Critics blame prosecutors for requesting an arrest warrant too soon. The prosecutors will likely request an arrest warrant for Kim again after further investigations. Kim and the prosecutors squared off during the arrest warrant examination. The prosecutors stressed the need to arrest Kim citing charges raised against him, whereas Kim denied all of them. When the prosecutors tried to play Jeong Young-hak's audio file for the judges, Kim strongly protested citing unverified admissibility of evidence. According to sources, the judges accepted Kim's claim and the file was not played. The prosecutors said Kim's 500 million won bribe was offered to Yoo Dong-kyu entirely in cash, changing their previous comments that it consisted of 100 million won in cash and 400 million won in checks.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

