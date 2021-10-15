기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal raided Seongnam City Hall on Friday. Some 20 prosecutors and investigators are known to have been dispatched to secure documents related to permits issued for the Daejong-dong project. Subject to the raid were a number of City Hall offices overseeing urban project and housing affairs. Regarding criticism that search operations at City Hall were being delayed, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office Lee Jeong-soo said Thursday that procedures were under way.
Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal raided Seongnam City Hall on Friday. Some 20 prosecutors and investigators are known to have been dispatched to secure documents related to permits issued for the Daejong-dong project. Subject to the raid were a number of City Hall offices overseeing urban project and housing affairs. Regarding criticism that search operations at City Hall were being delayed, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office Lee Jeong-soo said Thursday that procedures were under way.
- PROSECUTORS RAID SEONGNAM CITY HALL
-
- 입력 2021-10-15 15:30:37
- 수정2021-10-15 16:46:03
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal raided Seongnam City Hall on Friday. Some 20 prosecutors and investigators are known to have been dispatched to secure documents related to permits issued for the Daejong-dong project. Subject to the raid were a number of City Hall offices overseeing urban project and housing affairs. Regarding criticism that search operations at City Hall were being delayed, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office Lee Jeong-soo said Thursday that procedures were under way.
Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal raided Seongnam City Hall on Friday. Some 20 prosecutors and investigators are known to have been dispatched to secure documents related to permits issued for the Daejong-dong project. Subject to the raid were a number of City Hall offices overseeing urban project and housing affairs. Regarding criticism that search operations at City Hall were being delayed, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office Lee Jeong-soo said Thursday that procedures were under way.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-