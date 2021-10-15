PROSECUTORS RAID SEONGNAM CITY HALL News Today 입력 2021.10.15 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal raided Seongnam City Hall on Friday. Some 20 prosecutors and investigators are known to have been dispatched to secure documents related to permits issued for the Daejong-dong project. Subject to the raid were a number of City Hall offices overseeing urban project and housing affairs. Regarding criticism that search operations at City Hall were being delayed, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office Lee Jeong-soo said Thursday that procedures were under way.

