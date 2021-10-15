기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
From next week, private gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed even after 6 p.m. in areas under Level 4 social distancing. But at least four of them should be fully vaccinated. In Level 3 distancing areas, up to ten people can gather including six fully vaccinated. The eased rules will be applied to all publicly used facilities. As for outdoor sports games which did not allow spectators in the capital region, a maximum 30% of total capacity can now be filled with vaccinated audiences.
Sungshin Women's University professor Seo Kyoung-duk said Friday that he sent a protest email to the website of English rock band Led Zeppelin for using images of the Japanese imperial flag. Seo who wrote in the email that the controversial flag belonged to the Japanese military during the Pacific War and using its image will greatly hurt Asian fans. The Led Zeppelin website currently sells T-shirts marking the 50th anniversary of its first concert in Japan in 1971.
