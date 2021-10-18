PROSECUTORS ARREST NAM WOOK News Today 입력 2021.10.18 (15:09) 수정 2021.10.18 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has arrested Nam Wook, an attorney allegedly central to the suspect urban development scandal, as soon as he returned to Korea around 5 a.m. this morning. The prosecution plans to question the lawyer on who actually owns Cheonhwa Dongin and who are involved in the lobbying of politicians and government officials.



[Pkg]



Nam Wook was immediately arrested by prosecutors at Incheon International Airport as he returned to South Korea at around 5a.m. local time. He simply said that he was sorry when reporters asked him questions before he left in a van with prosecutors.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Actual Owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4) : "(Why did you come back when you are suspected of fleeing to the U.S.?) I’m sorry."



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Nam was arrested for promising to give bribes. He arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office two hours after being arrested at the airport. Nam is among the four key figures in the alleged development scandal, together with accountant Jeong Young-hak, Kim Man-bae, as well as Yoo Dong-gyu, the alleged owner of Hwacheondaeyu and former Seongnam Development Corporation executive. The prosecution will check the facts regarding the accusations the lawyer faces in accordance with the transcript. The questioning will focus on who really owns Cheonhwadongin No. 1, one of the affiliates of the asset management company Hwacheondaeyu. The supposed Hwacheondaeyu owner Kim Man-bae had said it belongs to “that man” in the transcript. The lawyer will also be grilled on the existence of the so-called “Five Billion Club” which allegedly had promised to give 5 billion won each to its seven members. The prosecutors will also look into whether some part of the 35 billion won was delivered to the Seongnam City Council. The prosecution plans to decide if they should ask again for an arrest warrant on Kim Man-bae after investigating Nam Wook. Investigators are likely to probe the lawyer to obtain testimonies or evidence that would make the transcript more credible. Since the prosecution has to put Yoo Dong-gyu to trial on Wednesday, they will likely ask the lawyer about the former Hwacheon Daeyu executive’s alleged involvement in the scandal.

PROSECUTORS ARREST NAM WOOK

입력 2021-10-18 15:09:22 수정 2021-10-18 16:46:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has arrested Nam Wook, an attorney allegedly central to the suspect urban development scandal, as soon as he returned to Korea around 5 a.m. this morning. The prosecution plans to question the lawyer on who actually owns Cheonhwa Dongin and who are involved in the lobbying of politicians and government officials.



[Pkg]



Nam Wook was immediately arrested by prosecutors at Incheon International Airport as he returned to South Korea at around 5a.m. local time. He simply said that he was sorry when reporters asked him questions before he left in a van with prosecutors.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Actual Owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4) : "(Why did you come back when you are suspected of fleeing to the U.S.?) I’m sorry."



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Nam was arrested for promising to give bribes. He arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office two hours after being arrested at the airport. Nam is among the four key figures in the alleged development scandal, together with accountant Jeong Young-hak, Kim Man-bae, as well as Yoo Dong-gyu, the alleged owner of Hwacheondaeyu and former Seongnam Development Corporation executive. The prosecution will check the facts regarding the accusations the lawyer faces in accordance with the transcript. The questioning will focus on who really owns Cheonhwadongin No. 1, one of the affiliates of the asset management company Hwacheondaeyu. The supposed Hwacheondaeyu owner Kim Man-bae had said it belongs to “that man” in the transcript. The lawyer will also be grilled on the existence of the so-called “Five Billion Club” which allegedly had promised to give 5 billion won each to its seven members. The prosecutors will also look into whether some part of the 35 billion won was delivered to the Seongnam City Council. The prosecution plans to decide if they should ask again for an arrest warrant on Kim Man-bae after investigating Nam Wook. Investigators are likely to probe the lawyer to obtain testimonies or evidence that would make the transcript more credible. Since the prosecution has to put Yoo Dong-gyu to trial on Wednesday, they will likely ask the lawyer about the former Hwacheon Daeyu executive’s alleged involvement in the scandal.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

