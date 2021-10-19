PPP CONTINUES TO LASH OUT ON LEE News Today 입력 2021.10.19 (15:32) 수정 2021.10.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A state audit for Gyeonggi-do Province made headlines on Monday as Governor Lee Jae-myung personally attended it to testify. It was reminiscent of a confirmation hearing for Lee's involvement in the Daejang-dong land development scandal. The People Power Party attacked Lee by claiming he was the mastermind of the land development project, while the Gyeonggi-do governor rebutted by calling the scandal "People Power Party Gate."



[Pkg]



The first state audit with a presidential candidate from the ruling party in attendance. The People Power Party asserted that Lee Jae-myung was the mastermind of the land development project in Daejang-dong. Lee rebutted by accusing the opposition of reaping profits from the project. At the heart of the debate was the person mentioned in the audio file as the "one who took the profits."



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Do-eup(People Power Party) : "He is the one who uses money to get not-guilty verdicts, uses high-end legal services and dominates money to manipulate organizations during elections."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The culprit is the one who got the money. If I were the owner of Hwacheondaeyu, and had the money, I would rather give it to a stray dog than give even a penny to Rep. Kwak Sang-do's son."



The PPP raised the possibility of breach of trust by suggesting that the arrested former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu was Lee's confidante.



[Soundbite] Rep. Park Soo-young(People Power Party) : "There is a rumor that Yoo Dong-kyu was your henchman. He and other perpetrators in the project pushed to pass a shareholder agreement despite numerous legal issues."



Lee brushed away the speculation by saying he did not receive any detailed reports, and apologized for his failure to keep a close eye on his staff.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I offer a sincere apology that some of the officials under my command were contaminated and involved in corruption."



Lee said he rejected the proposition to add a stipulation on recovering excess profits. When asked if he was willing to take responsibility if any of his confidantes were found to be involved in the scandal, Lee pushed back by mentioning Yoon Seok-youl.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I'll answer only if the PPP answers first whether it will prompt a resignation due to ’That Person’ who is 100 percent Yoon Seok-youl's confidante."



The Gyeonggi-do Province governor dismissed the accusation that someone else paid his legal counsel by saying he personally paid 250 million won to 14 lawyers and is willing to have his bank accounts traced to clear the allegation.

News Today

