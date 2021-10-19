CIVIC GROUP’S RESEARCH INTO LAND SCANDAL

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The civic group Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice argued Tuesday that only 10% of proceeds from the Daejang-dong development project were retrieved by the public sector while private sector developers such as Hwacheondaeyu pocketed some 1.6 trillion won in profits. The group said if only housing was put up for sale and not the land, Seongnam City would have earned a 25 fold profit of 4.5 trillion won. It said a special counsel probe must uncover who designed the project in such a way to have the profit structure excessively favor individual investors.
