PPP CANDIDATES' TELEVISED DEBATES News Today 입력 2021.10.19 (15:32) 수정 2021.10.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential contenders of the main opposition People Power Party continued their televised debate in Busan on Monday. On Wednesday, they will lock horns in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Debates in the Gyeongsang-do provinces where a large number of PPP members and supporters are concentrated are expected to be key battlegrounds. In Monday's session, candidates clashed over former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl's past investigations against former presidents.



[Pkg]



​​Ex-presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were once again brought to the fore in the PPP's first primary debate in the Gyeongsang-do provinces. Yoon Seok-youl was the target of offensives from other candidates regarding the appropriateness of some of his investigations carried out while serving as prosecutor general.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Was ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye's involvement in party nominations an act of governance or politics? Is it a violation of law?"



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Was the investigation of the two former leaders under detainment a natural realization of justice or political retaliation?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It was not the intent to go after any allegations against the two presidents."



Disputes over morality also continued.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Do you mean that politicians of 20 years experience are all corrupt and prosecutors who served 26 years is free of being scrutinized for morals?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I'm the only person here who underwent a grueling confirmation hearing. It's not to say I'm cleaner than anyone, but since I'm being called out for corruption, I'm just saying..."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Foreign media compares the situation in Korea, where corrupt figures tout themselves as presidential hopefuls, to the ‘Squid Game’ series."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "That must surely include yourself, candidate Hong."



Economy-related campaign pledges were also scrutinized.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "A hydrogen economy comes from producing hydrogen. Then where do we get hydrogen?"



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Doesn't that involve H2O?"



[Soundbite] "H2O is water. Will you make hydrogen from water?"



[Soundbite] "Last time I also suffered a blow from Won."



The contenders also butted heads over the ambitious airport construction project on Gadeokdo Island in Busan.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Won't voters think that if Yoo is elected, the Gadeokdo Airport project will go down the drain?"



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The intent of my statement was to have a clear long-term blueprint concerning the existing Gimhae Airport and another new airport."



The candidates will hold another debate on Wednesday in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbukdo region, the party's conservative stronghold.

