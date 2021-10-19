ELDERLY FINDS IDENTITY AFTER 70 YEARS News Today 입력 2021.10.19 (15:32) 수정 2021.10.19 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



An elderly woman has been living alone for over 70 years even without identity card. She has made a living as a day-to-day worker and was caught after stealing a neighbor’s farm products. But this misfortune brought her good luck eventually. Neighbors are pitching in to help her after learning about her situation.



[Pkg]



An elderly woman is spotted lurking around a house. She approaches the eave and stands upon a rubber washbowl. She then proceeds to steal bunches of garlic before running off. This 75-year-old woman was caught by the police. It turns out, she has been leading a tough life alone since her older sister who was her only family left home when she was only in her teens. She soon lost touch with her sister. Recently, the elderly woman has made a living by picking and selling wild greens or working as a day-to-day worker on construction sites. It was also confirmed that she has lived for 75 years without identity card. After learning about her difficult situation, her neighbors have come to help and get her a new home.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-tak(Civic Relief Group Chair) : "We came to help her move into a new home and brought daily necessities and other items she would need."



Police and administrative agencies also launched efforts to help her. They issued a temporary ID card to allow her to receive emergency welfare services like medical checkups.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-man(Chungju Police Station) : "Apart from punishment, we decided to issue a document proving her status as a Korean national and provide her with basic welfare benefits."



Upon the garlic owner’s request to handle the elderly woman with leniency, police sent the theft case to the prosecution with a proposal not to indict her.



[Soundbite] Kim(75 years old(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I am really ashamed. I send thanks to everyone. I will live diligently to repay their kindness. That’s the only way I can repay them."



As if to compensate for her long, lonely life, the elderly woman is now consoled by her neighbors’ warm glance and help.

ELDERLY FINDS IDENTITY AFTER 70 YEARS

입력 2021-10-19 15:32:08 수정 2021-10-19 16:50:12 News Today

