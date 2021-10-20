POLICE INVESTIGATES LAND SCANDAL CASE News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Police Agency announced today that it started the forensic analysis of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu’s new mobile phone. Yoo was arrested for playing a key role in the Seongnam development scandal. His cell phone, which was opened in mid-September, is the same model as the one thrown outside the window of his house immediately before the prosecution raided his house. The police repaired the broken mobile phone and restored the data to find out if there is anything associated with the alleged crime. Meanwhile, the prosecution has obtained another mobile phone used by the accused executive for analysis.

POLICE INVESTIGATES LAND SCANDAL CASE

