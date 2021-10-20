기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The National Police Agency announced today that it started the forensic analysis of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu’s new mobile phone. Yoo was arrested for playing a key role in the Seongnam development scandal. His cell phone, which was opened in mid-September, is the same model as the one thrown outside the window of his house immediately before the prosecution raided his house. The police repaired the broken mobile phone and restored the data to find out if there is anything associated with the alleged crime. Meanwhile, the prosecution has obtained another mobile phone used by the accused executive for analysis.
The National Police Agency announced today that it started the forensic analysis of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu’s new mobile phone. Yoo was arrested for playing a key role in the Seongnam development scandal. His cell phone, which was opened in mid-September, is the same model as the one thrown outside the window of his house immediately before the prosecution raided his house. The police repaired the broken mobile phone and restored the data to find out if there is anything associated with the alleged crime. Meanwhile, the prosecution has obtained another mobile phone used by the accused executive for analysis.
- POLICE INVESTIGATES LAND SCANDAL CASE
-
- 입력 2021-10-20 15:30:09
- 수정2021-10-20 16:46:22
[Anchor Lead]
The National Police Agency announced today that it started the forensic analysis of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu’s new mobile phone. Yoo was arrested for playing a key role in the Seongnam development scandal. His cell phone, which was opened in mid-September, is the same model as the one thrown outside the window of his house immediately before the prosecution raided his house. The police repaired the broken mobile phone and restored the data to find out if there is anything associated with the alleged crime. Meanwhile, the prosecution has obtained another mobile phone used by the accused executive for analysis.
The National Police Agency announced today that it started the forensic analysis of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu’s new mobile phone. Yoo was arrested for playing a key role in the Seongnam development scandal. His cell phone, which was opened in mid-September, is the same model as the one thrown outside the window of his house immediately before the prosecution raided his house. The police repaired the broken mobile phone and restored the data to find out if there is anything associated with the alleged crime. Meanwhile, the prosecution has obtained another mobile phone used by the accused executive for analysis.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-