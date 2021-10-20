N. KOREA CONFIRMS SLBM LAUNCH News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state media has confirmed the regime successfully test fired a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday. Pyongyang even unveiled photos of the launch.



[Pkg]



North Korea said it test fired a new SLBM on Tuesday. The Korean Central News Agency said the Academy of National Defense Science conducted the test-launch. The launch was carried out from a submarine called the “8.24 Yong-ung.” The KCNA said the new SLBM is equipped with advanced control guidance technologies, such as flank side and gliding mobility. It noted that the new SLBM will greatly contribute to further enhancing the country’s defense technology and the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities. The KCNA also released photos of the launch and the submarine. The report said the test launch was guided by Yu Jin, the department director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee and Kim Jong Sik, vice department director of the Central Committee’s Munitions Industry, as well as leading officials of the Academy of Defense Science. Leader Kim Jong-un did not appear to have inspected the firing. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that one short range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM was fired from the east coastal city of Sinpo toward the East Seat at around 10:17 am Tuesday. The missile is known to have traveled about 590 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers, viewed as a shorter range than previous SLBMs. This was the North's eighth missile test this year alone. The latest missile is likely to be a mini-SLBM first showcased at a rare defense exhibition last week. Pyongyang is accelerating its weapons development since declaring a five year defense plan during a party congress early this year. It is seen as a pressure tactic on South Korea and the US which are seeking to resume dialogue with the North.

N. KOREA CONFIRMS SLBM LAUNCH

입력 2021-10-20 15:30:09 수정 2021-10-20 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state media has confirmed the regime successfully test fired a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday. Pyongyang even unveiled photos of the launch.



[Pkg]



North Korea said it test fired a new SLBM on Tuesday. The Korean Central News Agency said the Academy of National Defense Science conducted the test-launch. The launch was carried out from a submarine called the “8.24 Yong-ung.” The KCNA said the new SLBM is equipped with advanced control guidance technologies, such as flank side and gliding mobility. It noted that the new SLBM will greatly contribute to further enhancing the country’s defense technology and the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities. The KCNA also released photos of the launch and the submarine. The report said the test launch was guided by Yu Jin, the department director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee and Kim Jong Sik, vice department director of the Central Committee’s Munitions Industry, as well as leading officials of the Academy of Defense Science. Leader Kim Jong-un did not appear to have inspected the firing. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that one short range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM was fired from the east coastal city of Sinpo toward the East Seat at around 10:17 am Tuesday. The missile is known to have traveled about 590 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers, viewed as a shorter range than previous SLBMs. This was the North's eighth missile test this year alone. The latest missile is likely to be a mini-SLBM first showcased at a rare defense exhibition last week. Pyongyang is accelerating its weapons development since declaring a five year defense plan during a party congress early this year. It is seen as a pressure tactic on South Korea and the US which are seeking to resume dialogue with the North.