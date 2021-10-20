U.S.’ STANCE ON MISSILE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The White House has condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch while stressing the urgen need for dialogue. In North Korea-related consultations, South Korea, the US and Japan have also expressed concern as well as the importance of stably managing the situation.



[Pkg]



​The White House denounced North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as a regional threat and violation of multiple UNSC resolutions. In a daily briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Washington's commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad. She called on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue as America's offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions remains unchanged.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



Meanwhile in Washington, top nuke envoys of South Korea, the US and Japan held talks and agreed on the need for swift dialogue while expressing concerns over the missile test. The three sides agreed to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and continue close coordination to restart the peace process at an early date.



[Soundbite] Noh Kyu-duk(Special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs) : "In today's meeting, the three sides assessed recent conditions on the peninsula including the latest launch. We agreed on the importance of maintaining stability."



A senior Seoul official noted that frequent ballistic missile launches by the North pose difficulties, but they will not affect the bigger framework of seeking a resolution through dialogue and engagement. Regarding South Korea’s proposal to formally end the Korean War, internal discussions in Washington are known to be in the concluding stages. Nuclear negotiators of the two sides will meet in Seoul this weekend to go over the results of the U.S. review on the war-ending declaration.

U.S.’ STANCE ON MISSILE LAUNCH

입력 2021-10-20 15:30:09 수정 2021-10-20 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The White House has condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch while stressing the urgen need for dialogue. In North Korea-related consultations, South Korea, the US and Japan have also expressed concern as well as the importance of stably managing the situation.



[Pkg]



​The White House denounced North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as a regional threat and violation of multiple UNSC resolutions. In a daily briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Washington's commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad. She called on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue as America's offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions remains unchanged.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



Meanwhile in Washington, top nuke envoys of South Korea, the US and Japan held talks and agreed on the need for swift dialogue while expressing concerns over the missile test. The three sides agreed to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and continue close coordination to restart the peace process at an early date.



[Soundbite] Noh Kyu-duk(Special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs) : "In today's meeting, the three sides assessed recent conditions on the peninsula including the latest launch. We agreed on the importance of maintaining stability."



A senior Seoul official noted that frequent ballistic missile launches by the North pose difficulties, but they will not affect the bigger framework of seeking a resolution through dialogue and engagement. Regarding South Korea’s proposal to formally end the Korean War, internal discussions in Washington are known to be in the concluding stages. Nuclear negotiators of the two sides will meet in Seoul this weekend to go over the results of the U.S. review on the war-ending declaration.