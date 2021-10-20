NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said today at the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee inspection that the government is looking into lowering oil tax as international oil prices exceeded 80 dollars per barrel and will probably announce its decision next week. He explained that internal debates on oil tax cutbacks, including the one in 2018, are underway to preemptively deal with fuel price increases.

Korean Air announced today that starting on November 3rd, three flights will be serviced weekly between Incheon and Honolulu, reopening the Incheon-Hawaii route that was suspended in April 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and diminishing travel demands. Korea’s premier airliner decided to reopen this route since the nation’s vaccination rate increased recently and the number of Korean visitors to Hawaii reached almost 1,000 per month. Korean Air added that it would continue to monitor the pandemic situation to resume other suspended flight services.

NEWS BRIEF

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021-10-20

