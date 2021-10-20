S. KOREA REPORTS 1,571 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The tally remains in the 1,000s for the 12th day. The caseload has clearly dropped over the past 2 weeks, inching a step closer to normality. Health authorities have again urged people to get vaccinated, noting higher rates of developing severe cases among the unvaccinated.



[Pkg]



The number of infections in Seoul, which accounted for a large portion of the fourth wave of the outbreak, has jumped to the 500s. Nationwide, 1,571 new cases were reported on Wednesday, remaining in the 1,000s for the 12th straight day. The outbreak has been letting up for the second week. Daily average cases have gone down 35% in the capital region and 44% in non-capital areas. The government stresses the period through the end of this month is a critical time to begin the transition toward the “with COVID-19” scheme.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The nation can take the first step toward the long-awaited gradual recovery of daily life when stable quarantine measures continue through next week."



Nine more Covid-related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Officials reiterate higher rates of fatalities and severe illnesses are found among the unvaccinated. According to a study on 168-thousand COVID-19 patients from April to September 2.6% of the unvaccinated developed serious symptoms compared to 0.6% of the fully vaccinated, resulting in a fourfold difference. The fatality rate among the unvaccinated was 0.41% compared to 0.18% for the fully vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Vaccination efficacy is evident. It is the best way to reduce deaths and severe illnesses."



Nearly 66% of Korea's population are fully inoculated. The goal to reach 70% complete vaccination is expected this weekend. Amid eased restrictions for the fully vaccinated, the government has decided to recognize Koreans fully vaccinated overseas on equal terms as those who got their shots locally even without a quarantine waiver.

