‘NURI’ TO LAUNCH TOMORROW News Today 입력 2021.10.20 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.20 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The historic launch of Korea's first homegrown rocket, Nuri, is just one day away. Preparations are in full swing at the Naro Space Center. Researchers who have dedicated more than ten years to the rocket's development are the ones who are the most nervous at this moment.



[Pkg]



The development of the Nuri rocket began in 2010. It took 12 years to develop a projectile and place it on a launch pad using solely domestic technologies.



[Soundbite] Han Young-min(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "I visited the space center more than 40 times a year since 2013. The distance traveled is 200,000 km, four to five times the circumference of the Earth."



While developing and testing the rocket, the researchers hit numerous snags.



[Soundbite] Chang Young-sun(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Once our equipment exploded during an engine test. Another engine burst because of combustion instability."



They also faced plenty of unforeseen crises.



[Soundbite] Kang Sun-il(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Sometimes our equipment was seized at our partner firms when they went bankrupt. We would spend all night rescuing our equipment."



Now that the rocket's launch is less than a day away, the researchers are more nervous than ever. They just hope there will be no mishaps.



[Soundbite] Chang Young-sun(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "It's a lot of pressure, because my mistake can ruin the entire thing. Everyone here, even those who are in charge of less significant parts, feel enormous responsibility."



The researchers are also asking the public for support.



[Soundbite] Ok Ho-nam(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Even if there are problems, we have the capabilities and the right attitude to overcome them. We ask for your support until the rocket is launched successfully."



The historic launch of Korea's first homegrown rocket Nuri, the result of more than ten years of arduous efforts, will finally take place on Thursday. Researchers say the development of a domestic rocket is in itself a tremendous milestone, regardless of whether it's launch into space is successful or not.

‘NURI’ TO LAUNCH TOMORROW

입력 2021-10-20 15:30:10 수정 2021-10-20 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The historic launch of Korea's first homegrown rocket, Nuri, is just one day away. Preparations are in full swing at the Naro Space Center. Researchers who have dedicated more than ten years to the rocket's development are the ones who are the most nervous at this moment.



[Pkg]



The development of the Nuri rocket began in 2010. It took 12 years to develop a projectile and place it on a launch pad using solely domestic technologies.



[Soundbite] Han Young-min(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "I visited the space center more than 40 times a year since 2013. The distance traveled is 200,000 km, four to five times the circumference of the Earth."



While developing and testing the rocket, the researchers hit numerous snags.



[Soundbite] Chang Young-sun(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Once our equipment exploded during an engine test. Another engine burst because of combustion instability."



They also faced plenty of unforeseen crises.



[Soundbite] Kang Sun-il(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Sometimes our equipment was seized at our partner firms when they went bankrupt. We would spend all night rescuing our equipment."



Now that the rocket's launch is less than a day away, the researchers are more nervous than ever. They just hope there will be no mishaps.



[Soundbite] Chang Young-sun(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "It's a lot of pressure, because my mistake can ruin the entire thing. Everyone here, even those who are in charge of less significant parts, feel enormous responsibility."



The researchers are also asking the public for support.



[Soundbite] Ok Ho-nam(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Even if there are problems, we have the capabilities and the right attitude to overcome them. We ask for your support until the rocket is launched successfully."



The historic launch of Korea's first homegrown rocket Nuri, the result of more than ten years of arduous efforts, will finally take place on Thursday. Researchers say the development of a domestic rocket is in itself a tremendous milestone, regardless of whether it's launch into space is successful or not.