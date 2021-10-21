PROSECUTORS SUMMON KEY FIGURES OF SCANDAL News Today 입력 2021.10.21 (15:26) 수정 2021.10.21 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have summoned four key figures in the Daejang-dong land development scandal: Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae, former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu, lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jeong Young-hak. Nam and Jeong are the actual owners of Cheonhwadongin No. 4 and No. 5. Today is the second day of the investigation and is the first time that all four were subpoenaed at once.



[Pkg]



Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae has been summoned again six days after his arrest warrant was dismissed. He returned home after eight hours of interrogation.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Major shareholder at Hwacheondaeyu) : "(Were the four of you cross-examined?) I'll tell you later."



Lawyer Nam Wook, who was detained by prosecutors but released on Wednesday, was investigated again as the owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4) : "(What did you testify about?) I'm sorry."



Former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu and accountant Jeong Young-hak, who submitted an audio file with evidence of lobbying, were also subpoenaed. It's the first time that all four key figures in the Daejang-dong scandal were summoned at once. Prosecutors interrogated them about how a permit for the land development project was obtained and whether government officials and politicians were lobbied. They zeroed in on profit distribution and the so-called "five billion club," as the four have provided differing testimonies. The prosecutors will decide if they should request arrest warrants for Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook after analyzing the results of interrogations. They will also decide when to indict Yoo Dong-gyu, whose arrest expires on Friday.

PROSECUTORS SUMMON KEY FIGURES OF SCANDAL

입력 2021-10-21 15:26:26 수정 2021-10-21 16:48:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have summoned four key figures in the Daejang-dong land development scandal: Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae, former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu, lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jeong Young-hak. Nam and Jeong are the actual owners of Cheonhwadongin No. 4 and No. 5. Today is the second day of the investigation and is the first time that all four were subpoenaed at once.



[Pkg]



Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae has been summoned again six days after his arrest warrant was dismissed. He returned home after eight hours of interrogation.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Major shareholder at Hwacheondaeyu) : "(Were the four of you cross-examined?) I'll tell you later."



Lawyer Nam Wook, who was detained by prosecutors but released on Wednesday, was investigated again as the owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4.



[Soundbite] Nam Wook(Owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4) : "(What did you testify about?) I'm sorry."



Former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu and accountant Jeong Young-hak, who submitted an audio file with evidence of lobbying, were also subpoenaed. It's the first time that all four key figures in the Daejang-dong scandal were summoned at once. Prosecutors interrogated them about how a permit for the land development project was obtained and whether government officials and politicians were lobbied. They zeroed in on profit distribution and the so-called "five billion club," as the four have provided differing testimonies. The prosecutors will decide if they should request arrest warrants for Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook after analyzing the results of interrogations. They will also decide when to indict Yoo Dong-gyu, whose arrest expires on Friday.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

