기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In regards to the Daejang-dong development scandal, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has promised to devise measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. In a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday, Hong said it is necessary to thoroughly block people from gaining excessive profits and unearned income through land development and housing construction. He added related government agencies will closely discuss how to improve systems and prevent such controversial development projects. The minister promised to unveil the measures before the end of this year.
In regards to the Daejang-dong development scandal, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has promised to devise measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. In a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday, Hong said it is necessary to thoroughly block people from gaining excessive profits and unearned income through land development and housing construction. He added related government agencies will closely discuss how to improve systems and prevent such controversial development projects. The minister promised to unveil the measures before the end of this year.
- HONG ON PREVENTING SUCH LAND SCANDALS
-
- 입력 2021-10-21 15:26:27
- 수정2021-10-21 16:48:08
[Anchor Lead]
In regards to the Daejang-dong development scandal, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has promised to devise measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. In a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday, Hong said it is necessary to thoroughly block people from gaining excessive profits and unearned income through land development and housing construction. He added related government agencies will closely discuss how to improve systems and prevent such controversial development projects. The minister promised to unveil the measures before the end of this year.
In regards to the Daejang-dong development scandal, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has promised to devise measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. In a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday, Hong said it is necessary to thoroughly block people from gaining excessive profits and unearned income through land development and housing construction. He added related government agencies will closely discuss how to improve systems and prevent such controversial development projects. The minister promised to unveil the measures before the end of this year.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-