HONG ON PREVENTING SUCH LAND SCANDALS News Today 입력 2021.10.21 (15:26) 수정 2021.10.21 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



In regards to the Daejang-dong development scandal, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has promised to devise measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. In a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday, Hong said it is necessary to thoroughly block people from gaining excessive profits and unearned income through land development and housing construction. He added related government agencies will closely discuss how to improve systems and prevent such controversial development projects. The minister promised to unveil the measures before the end of this year.

