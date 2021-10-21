PPP CANDIDATES HOLD DEBATE IN DAEGU News Today 입력 2021.10.21 (15:26) 수정 2021.10.21 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party gathered in the conservative city of Daegu for a debate. They attacked Yoon Seok-youl’s remark that seemed to defend ex-President Chun Doo-hwan who rose to power by staging a coup, Yoon Seok-youl today expressed regret over his remarks.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl was criticized for commenting that ex-President Chun Doo-hwan did good politics except for the military coup and the oppression of the Gwangju democratic movement.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "There was no politics during the 5th Republic, only dictatorship. I was a prosecutor back then. I prosecuted President Chun’s older brother."



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Chun Doo-hwan was found guilty of high treason and homicide for the purpose of treason. You’re thinking of becoming a second Former President Chun?"



The former Prosecutor General claimed he had always maintained that the spirit of the May 18th democratic movement should be included in the Constitution.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Once the primary is over, I will run over to Gwangju and comfort them more sincerely than I had ever done before."



Many PPP presidential hopefuls made comments courting the voters in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do region.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Park Chung-hee can be seen as a textbook case of how to use the right people."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Park Chung-hee always divided power and made them check against each other."



The candidates all criticized Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s alleged involvement in the controversial development project and Lee’s astronomical attorney fee which was supposedly paid by someone else.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "One of Lee Jae-myung’s suspicions has to do with his supposedly astronomical lawyer fees."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It would take at least KRW 2 bn by common judicial sense to retain such lawyers."



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It is possible that Governor Lee might have received bribes or other illegal political funds."



The leading opposition party will hold five more debates before selecting its final candidate on November 5th.

PPP CANDIDATES HOLD DEBATE IN DAEGU

입력 2021-10-21 15:26:27 수정 2021-10-21 16:48:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party gathered in the conservative city of Daegu for a debate. They attacked Yoon Seok-youl’s remark that seemed to defend ex-President Chun Doo-hwan who rose to power by staging a coup, Yoon Seok-youl today expressed regret over his remarks.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl was criticized for commenting that ex-President Chun Doo-hwan did good politics except for the military coup and the oppression of the Gwangju democratic movement.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "There was no politics during the 5th Republic, only dictatorship. I was a prosecutor back then. I prosecuted President Chun’s older brother."



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Chun Doo-hwan was found guilty of high treason and homicide for the purpose of treason. You’re thinking of becoming a second Former President Chun?"



The former Prosecutor General claimed he had always maintained that the spirit of the May 18th democratic movement should be included in the Constitution.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Once the primary is over, I will run over to Gwangju and comfort them more sincerely than I had ever done before."



Many PPP presidential hopefuls made comments courting the voters in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do region.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Park Chung-hee can be seen as a textbook case of how to use the right people."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Former President Park Chung-hee always divided power and made them check against each other."



The candidates all criticized Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s alleged involvement in the controversial development project and Lee’s astronomical attorney fee which was supposedly paid by someone else.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "One of Lee Jae-myung’s suspicions has to do with his supposedly astronomical lawyer fees."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It would take at least KRW 2 bn by common judicial sense to retain such lawyers."



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It is possible that Governor Lee might have received bribes or other illegal political funds."



The leading opposition party will hold five more debates before selecting its final candidate on November 5th.