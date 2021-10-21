NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.21 (15:26) 수정 2021.10.21 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cultural Heritage Administration will host a cultural program to thank frontline medical workers battling the coronavirus. The agency will invite 15 medical staffers of Seoul National University Hospital to a nighttime tour of Changgyeonggung Palace next Wednesday. The invitees will visit the palace’s buildings and greenhouse during the one and a half hour tour that begins at 6 p.m.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has assigned a complaint against Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to a department tasked with retrieving criminal proceeds. Recently, a news outlet raised suspicions that in 2008, Lee established a paper company in the tax haven Virgin Islands under another person’s name with an aim to open a bank account with UBS in Switzerland. Following the report, the Youth Justice Party filed a suit against the Samsung scion, claiming that the paper company was established as a channel for him to divert his father’s secret funds overseas.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-10-21 15:26:27 수정 2021-10-21 16:48:09 News Today

