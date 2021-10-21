KCTU STAGE NATIONWIDE RALLIES News Today 입력 2021.10.21 (15:26) 수정 2021.10.21 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions staged rallies in 14 locations nationwide on Wednesday. In Seoul alone some 27,000 members of the confederation took to the streets. Police have vowed to investigate them for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.



[Pkg]



An eight-lane road is filled with protesters in no time. Some 27,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gathered in front of Seodaemun Station in Seoul to stage a mass rally. As police set up barricades in the Gwanghwamun area, the protesters rushed to the Seodaemun area and held a strike for two hours. The confederation says it staged rallies because its attempts to hold negotiations with the government had not been accepted.



[Soundbite] Yoon Taek-keun(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "We need an answer from the government. We need them to sit down with us and have talks rather than ask us not to hold rallies."



The confederation is demanding the abolition of temporary work contracts and a guarantee of jobs because social transformation is needed to eliminate widening polarization caused by the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-min(Service Workers Union) : "We hear about severe shortages of workers in decent and desirable jobs, such as in teaching positions, public officials and nurses. But, why don't they hire new and young workers?"



The confederation is demanding that the Basic Labor Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act be applied to workers at business sites with fewer than five employees and platform businesses. It's also calling for expanding public investment in healthcare and welfare services. The protesters disclosed a letter written by the confederation's chief Yang Kyung-soo, who was arrested last month.



[Soundbite] Choi Jung-myung(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(READING BY PROXY)) : "Let's change the world with more like-minded people, fighting harder."



With a large crowd gathering all of a sudden, the protesters did not keep a safe social distance. Police have vowed to investigate the confederation for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act by staging an illegal mass rally despite the gathering ban.

