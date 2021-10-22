YOO DONG-KYU INDICTED WITH ARREST News Today 입력 2021.10.22 (15:20) 수정 2021.10.22 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have indicted with arrest former Seongnam Development Corp. executive Yoo Dong-kyu on bribery charges. It's the first indictment in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal have indicted with arrest former Seongnam Development Corp. executive Yoo Dong-kyu. They applied bribery charges, including Yoo's promise to accept the bribes. Yoo allegedly received more than 350 million won in bribes from a land developer in return for favors when he was serving as an executive at the Seongnam Facilities Management Corporation in 2013. The prosecutors believe Yoo received the money from lawyer Nam Wook after Nam, and another key figure in the scandal, accountant Jeong Young-hak and the land development business owner chipped in to raise the adequate funds. Yoo is also facing accusations of committing irregularities to provide favors to Hwacheondaeyu when selecting land developers and signing deals with shareholders between 2014 and 2015 when he was serving at the Seongnam Development Corporation. He also allegedly agreed to receive 70 billion won in return for favors between 2020 and 2021. When requesting an arrest warrant for Yoo on October 2, the prosecutors initially applied breach of trust charges for inflicting losses on the Seongnam Development Corporation, but later removed them. They will decide whether to press charges again after investigating Yoo's accomplices. Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae once again denied the speculation that the actual owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 1 is someone else.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Hwacheondaeyu major shareholder) : "There isn't 'Someone Else'. (What does it mean?) It's mine. Cheonhwadongin No. 1 belongs to me."



The prosecutors are considering arrest warrants for Kim and the lawyer in question, Nam Wook.

YOO DONG-KYU INDICTED WITH ARREST

입력 2021-10-22 15:20:49 수정 2021-10-22 16:56:56 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have indicted with arrest former Seongnam Development Corp. executive Yoo Dong-kyu on bribery charges. It's the first indictment in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal have indicted with arrest former Seongnam Development Corp. executive Yoo Dong-kyu. They applied bribery charges, including Yoo's promise to accept the bribes. Yoo allegedly received more than 350 million won in bribes from a land developer in return for favors when he was serving as an executive at the Seongnam Facilities Management Corporation in 2013. The prosecutors believe Yoo received the money from lawyer Nam Wook after Nam, and another key figure in the scandal, accountant Jeong Young-hak and the land development business owner chipped in to raise the adequate funds. Yoo is also facing accusations of committing irregularities to provide favors to Hwacheondaeyu when selecting land developers and signing deals with shareholders between 2014 and 2015 when he was serving at the Seongnam Development Corporation. He also allegedly agreed to receive 70 billion won in return for favors between 2020 and 2021. When requesting an arrest warrant for Yoo on October 2, the prosecutors initially applied breach of trust charges for inflicting losses on the Seongnam Development Corporation, but later removed them. They will decide whether to press charges again after investigating Yoo's accomplices. Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae once again denied the speculation that the actual owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 1 is someone else.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Hwacheondaeyu major shareholder) : "There isn't 'Someone Else'. (What does it mean?) It's mine. Cheonhwadongin No. 1 belongs to me."



The prosecutors are considering arrest warrants for Kim and the lawyer in question, Nam Wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

