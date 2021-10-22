CONTROVERSY OVER YOON’S REMARKS News Today 입력 2021.10.22 (15:20) 수정 2021.10.22 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party’s leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl expressed his regret two days after his seemingly defensive remark about ex-President Chun Doo-hwan sparked controversy. But even his expression of regret was criticized for not being an apology and being too late, prompting him to say that he is sorry. In spite of his latest apology, the controversy hasn’t died down.



[Pkg]



"Chun Doo-hwan was good at politics except for the coup and the oppression of the May 18th Democratic Movement." Two days after making this remark, People Power Party’s leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl expressed his regret.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I humbly accept all criticism and express my regret."



But Yoon’s announcement came after he was criticized for not explaining his stance and he even repeated that the intention of his remark was valid.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Well, you could say that it was late. Even though I thought that what I had said was not wrong, if they say that it wasn’t appropriate, then I would accept that criticism."



People Power Party Leader Lee Jun-seok, who happened to be in the Honam region at the time, apologized repeatedly instead. Lee Jun-seok added that he isn’t sure if Yoon’s explanation was enough.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "Yoon’s thoughts are in conflict with the party’s official stance."



Another presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo said that Yoon was trying to evade the controversy by saying that it is "regretful." Seeing that the controversy was still raging on, Yoon again issued another statement. He posted a message on his social media site that he apologizes to everyone who suffered under the Chun administration and that it wasn’t right to mention a dictator’s actions. But it also became evident that he had posted a mocking photo of the apology on his social media the day prior when many were calling for him to apologize. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min blasted that the photo was deriding the Korean people and the controversy surrounding Yoon’s historical perception raged on. A man recruited as Yoon’s election committee head in Gwangju was dismissed when he was found to have made some disparaging remarks about Gwangju. And People Power Party Representative Kim Jae-won made a comment similar to that of Yoon's, saying that “I wish President Moon would learn real estate and nuclear power policies from former President Chun Doo-hwan.” The Democratic Party argued that the opposition party continues to make absurd statements and demanded Yoon’s resignation and Representative Kim’s withdrawal of his comment.

CONTROVERSY OVER YOON’S REMARKS

입력 2021-10-22 15:20:49 수정 2021-10-22 16:56:56 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party’s leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl expressed his regret two days after his seemingly defensive remark about ex-President Chun Doo-hwan sparked controversy. But even his expression of regret was criticized for not being an apology and being too late, prompting him to say that he is sorry. In spite of his latest apology, the controversy hasn’t died down.



[Pkg]



"Chun Doo-hwan was good at politics except for the coup and the oppression of the May 18th Democratic Movement." Two days after making this remark, People Power Party’s leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl expressed his regret.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I humbly accept all criticism and express my regret."



But Yoon’s announcement came after he was criticized for not explaining his stance and he even repeated that the intention of his remark was valid.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Well, you could say that it was late. Even though I thought that what I had said was not wrong, if they say that it wasn’t appropriate, then I would accept that criticism."



People Power Party Leader Lee Jun-seok, who happened to be in the Honam region at the time, apologized repeatedly instead. Lee Jun-seok added that he isn’t sure if Yoon’s explanation was enough.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "Yoon’s thoughts are in conflict with the party’s official stance."



Another presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo said that Yoon was trying to evade the controversy by saying that it is "regretful." Seeing that the controversy was still raging on, Yoon again issued another statement. He posted a message on his social media site that he apologizes to everyone who suffered under the Chun administration and that it wasn’t right to mention a dictator’s actions. But it also became evident that he had posted a mocking photo of the apology on his social media the day prior when many were calling for him to apologize. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min blasted that the photo was deriding the Korean people and the controversy surrounding Yoon’s historical perception raged on. A man recruited as Yoon’s election committee head in Gwangju was dismissed when he was found to have made some disparaging remarks about Gwangju. And People Power Party Representative Kim Jae-won made a comment similar to that of Yoon's, saying that “I wish President Moon would learn real estate and nuclear power policies from former President Chun Doo-hwan.” The Democratic Party argued that the opposition party continues to make absurd statements and demanded Yoon’s resignation and Representative Kim’s withdrawal of his comment.