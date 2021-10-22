SUNG KIM TO VISIT S. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.10.22 (15:20) 수정 2021.10.22 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.

SUNG KIM TO VISIT S. KOREA

입력 2021-10-22 15:20:49 수정 2021-10-22 16:56:57 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.