기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
- SUNG KIM TO VISIT S. KOREA
-
- 입력 2021-10-22 15:20:49
- 수정2021-10-22 16:56:57
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-