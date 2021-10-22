기사 본문 영역

SUNG KIM TO VISIT S. KOREA
입력 2021.10.22 (15:20) 수정 2021.10.22 (16:56)
[Anchor Lead]

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
[Anchor Lead]

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea on Saturday for talks scheduled Sunday with his counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on key Korean Peninsula issues. Attention is drawn to whether Kim will convey U.S. stance on Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War as a way to engage North Korea. The two sides are also expected to analyze the North's recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, possible repercussions and the intent behind the regime’s post-launch reaction.
