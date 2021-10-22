기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Korea reported 1,440 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight for Friday. The outbreak appears to be subsiding for now, but risk factors still remain. Korea faced a surge in cases last winter. As vaccine efficacy wanes and people look forward to returning to normal life, concerns are rising that another surge might be on its way.
[Pkg]
South Korea's daily COVID-19 tally reached four-digits for the first time in December 2020. Infections spread as people spent more time indoors due to the cold weather and held gatherings in time for the year-end holiday season. This is the reason health authorities remain cautious. Cases could surge again after declining in the past three weeks. In addition to seasonal factors, expectations that life will return to normal soon and the waning efficacy of vaccines could trigger another wave of the virus.
[Soundbite] Kwon Jun-wook(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Those who got vaccinated early on, who are of an advanced age or who have underlying conditions could have fewer antibodies and weaker immunity by now."
Authorities urge vulnerable facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes to keep following safety precautions such as masking up and hand washing even after the nation returns to normal life. 1,440 new cases were reported as of midnight, Friday. The average daily tally recorded last week plunged from the week prior, pointing to a steep decline. On Friday, the government held a second meeting to discuss the gradual return to normal life. Next Monday, a confirmation hearing will be held on the "living with COVID-19" plan, and a roadmap for easing restrictions will be unveiled.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 1,440 NEW CASES
- 입력 2021-10-22 15:20:50
- 수정2021-10-22 16:56:57
