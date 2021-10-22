기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Chairing a committee meeting on the transition to a “with COVID-19” strategy on Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government will ease quarantine regulations starting with facilities at a lower risk of infection and sectors that have suffered the most due to restrictions. He said the easing of rules in the initial stage will center on the fully vaccinated but promised to devise measures also in consideration of the unvaccinated.
K-pop boy band BTS’s agency Big Hit Music has announced the group will hold an online concert titled BTS Permission to Dance on Stage this Sunday, the first of its kind in one year. The concert to be held at a huge stadium in Korea will be broadcast live. Big Hit Music said that interaction with the audience has been a focal point in designing the concert and songs were also carefully chosen to showcase those BTS wants to present the most to its global fans.
