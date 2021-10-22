S. KOREA-SPAIN HIKING TOURISM EXCHANGES News Today 입력 2021.10.22 (15:20) 수정 2021.10.22 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Scenic hiking trails on Jejudo Island are popular among tourists. Spain's Santiago is also famous for its hiking trails called pilgrimage roads. Korea and Spain have begun tourism exchanges through their signature hiking trails.



[Pkg]



Jejudo Island's picturesque coastline overlooking Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak. A gray-haired man takes a walk on the Jeju Olle Trail No. 1, which opened back in 2007. This is the Spanish ambassador to Korea Juan Ignacio Morro. He visited the island following the two countries' decision to promote tourism exchanges through their hiking trails.



[Soundbite] Juan Ignacio Morro(Spanish Ambassador to South Korea)



The event is the result of President Moon Jae-in's visit to Spain in June. The two countries agreed to carve out sections to represent each other's symbolic Santiago pilgrimage roads and the Jeju Olle trails. Korea and Spain will hold annual events to promote bilateral relationship and tourism.



[Soundbite] Suh Myung-sook(Chair, Jeju Olle Foundation) : "This will publicize Jeju Olle Trails to people from dozens of countries, not just Spain."



The two nations have also agreed to erect monuments symbolizing each other's hiking trails. As countries around the world are preparing to welcome back tourists again as we transition to a 'with Corona' scheme, Korea and Spain look forward to tourism exchanges through hiking trails.

