LEE JAE-MYUNG RESIGNS AS GOVERNOR News Today 입력 2021.10.25 (15:19) 수정 2021.10.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has resigned from the governor of Gyeonggi–do Province in order to focus on next year’s presidential election. Lee yesterday held a meeting with Lee Nak-yon who lost to him in the party’s presidential primary. The two agreed to work as a one team to win the election and help the party take power again. Lee Nak-yon also accepted an advisory post for the party’s election committee, lending speed to its formation.



[Pkg]



​Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stepped down from the post of Gyeonggi-do Province governor. The resignation was announced via a press conference held at the provincial government building on Monday morning. While seeking provincial residents’ understanding for the decision, Lee pledged to win the presidential election.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "As I turned Gyeonggi-do into a province that sets an example nationwide, I will utilize the current crisis as an opportunity to make South Korea a leading country in the world."



Starting from Tuesday midnight, Gyeonggi-do Province will be run by an acting governor. On Sunday, Lee Jae-myung held a meeting with Lee Nak-yon who lost to him in the party’s presidential primary. They discussed ways to win the election and help the party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I think we are teammates sharing the same political DNA passed on from former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun through President Moon Jae-in."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP Chair) : "I am asking my supporters not to discard the great cause of guarding and keeping our party’s spirits and values."



Following the 30-minute session, Lee Nak-yon agreed to serve as an advisor to the party’s election committee and Lee Jae-myung promised to adopt the ex-prime minister’s welfare policy. Their agreement is predicted to speed up the formation of the party’s election committee. As part of efforts to promote the DP's unity, the presidential candidate vowed to bring in more lawmakers from other primary contenders’ camps. But some observers believe it is premature to be optimistic about the two archrivals’ cooperation and coalition. Gathering at the venue of the meeting, Lee Nak-yon’s supporters opposed the decision to team up with Lee Jae-myung. In response, the former party chair requested the party’s leadership to work to mend and heal his supporters’ wounds. While recognizing he is tasked with building a dream team out of the ruling party, Lee Jae-myung asked members to come together and cooperate in winning the presidential election.

입력 2021-10-25 15:19:32 수정 2021-10-25 16:46:20 News Today

