PPP'S FIGHT FOR CANDIDACY INTENSIFIES News Today 입력 2021.10.25 (15:19) 수정 2021.10.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party is to pick its presidential contender in about ten days. Clashes between the party's two most likely candidates, Yoon Seok-youl and Hong Jun-pyo, keep intensifying. In their latest bickering, they attacked each other's spouses.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl commented on the speculation that a photo of him giving an apple to his dog involved his wife.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "My wife is not as proactive as other candidates' spouses. There is no need to create that kind of misunderstanding."



His remarks seem to target Hong Joon-pyo's spouse, who heads his donation association.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Some candidates have their donations managed by their family members. There is a saying that elections are in fact ‘family business.’"



Hong rebutted by saying his spouse took care of his donations during the previous presidential election as well and deserves credit for her help. He also said something about Yoon's spouse facing allegations of stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It's dumbfounding to hear him say that because his wife can't go outside, as she's awaiting a subpoena."



Hong blasted Yoon for appointing influential figures, including lawmakers to head his election committee by promising them posts of local government heads. Both sides also issued press releases containing each other's verbal abuses. Yoo Seong-min criticized the duo for bickering over each other's past records, corruption and blunt language. Won Hee-ryong indicted Lee Jae-myung for the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Former Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon is preparing to establish his own political party and run for president as an independent candidate.

