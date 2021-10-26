GOVT’S “LIVING WITH COVID-19” APPROACH News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has unveiled anti-virus and medical plans to introduce a “living with corona” approach. Starting from November 1st, the government will allow private gatherings of up to ten people and lift opening hour restrictions for public facilities nationwide. But there will be a ceiling on the size of gatherings when unvaccinated people use cafes or restaurants where they take off masks to eat and drink.



The government on Monday announced new COVID-19 measures at a public hearing held by a committee on returning to normalcy. It will end the four-level social distancing scheme this month and gradually ease anti-virus rules in three stages. The government will first lift curfews on public facilities from next month. It will then allow large-scale events in mid-December and remove a limit on the size of private gatherings by late January. Starting in November, restaurants and cafes will no longer be affected by a business curfew. Cram schools, Internet cafes and study rooms will be able to normalize their operations to pre-pandemic levels. Private gatherings of up to ten people will be allowed, regardless of vaccination status. However, the government plans to require restaurants and cafes to limit the number of unvaccinated customers they accept, as people take off masks to eat and talk there. It is also considering mandating over six vaccinated people when holding private gatherings of ten people. Curfews will also be lifted for other public facilities, like singing rooms, bathhouses and gyms. But only fully vaccinated people and those with a negative Covid test result can use such establishments. For eating food at movie theaters and baseball parks, only completely vaccinated people will be allowed to do so at designated areas. Entertainment facilities will be able to operate until midnight by accepting only fully vaccinated people or those who test negative. When visiting high-risk facilities like hospitals, care homes and senior welfare centers, people will have to present proof of vaccination or a negative test result. The government will collect more expert and public opinions on “living with covid” measures and announce finalized decisions on Friday.

