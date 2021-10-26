HONG NAM-KI ON CUTTING FUEL TAXES News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday the government will cut fuel taxes by 20% from mid-November to April next year. During the same period, import tariffs on liquid natural gas(LNG) will be lowered to zero percent. Hong said the 20% tax cut will lower gasoline prices by 164 won per liter, diesel by 116 won and liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) by 40 won. The government has also decided to resume the discount coupon program aimed at boosting spending from the time the "living with COVID-19" strategy begins.

