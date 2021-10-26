LEE JAE-MYUNG MEETS WITH PRES. MOON News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After resigning as the governor of Gyeonggi-do Province yesterday, the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday. Lee also held a dinner meeting with former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, another DP presidential hopeful who lost in the party’s primary. These are viewed as moves for Lee to team up with his rivals and the presidential election.



[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stepped down from his previous position of Gyeonggi-do Province governor on Monday. He registered as a preliminary candidate for the 20th presidential election with the National Election Commission on Tuesday morning and then held a meeting with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae. The meeting with the president came 16 days after he was elected as the ruling party’s presidential candidate. Previously on Sunday, he met with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon who lost to him in the party’s primary. The series of meetings are seen as moves for Lee to attract more DP supporters and boost the unity of the ruling party. Internally, Lee’s key task is to work as a single team with his party rivals and launch the so-called melting pot election committee. Lee and the party are discussing ways to set up a far-ranging, extensive election committee that includes as many figures as possible from other former presidential contenders’ camps. As part of the efforts, he is scheduled to meet with former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday night.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Nak-yon promised to help build a dream team, not just a single team. I believe it will work out."



The ruling party is also expected to ramp up its support to the presidential candidate. As one of the strategies, the party will present budget proposals and legislative bills within the regular parliamentary session to back Lee Jae-myung’s policies. Regarding the Daejang-dong development scandal surrounding him, Lee claims his innocence, saying that the ongoing investigation will find nothing against him.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I believe the people will severely punish and reproach the forces that attempt to distort public opinions through insignificant, minor details."



This is interpreted as his push to separate himself from the controversy, which is continuing to grow, despite his efforts to dispel suspicions through two rounds of parliamentary audits.

LEE JAE-MYUNG MEETS WITH PRES. MOON

입력 2021-10-26 15:18:35 수정 2021-10-26 16:47:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After resigning as the governor of Gyeonggi-do Province yesterday, the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday. Lee also held a dinner meeting with former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, another DP presidential hopeful who lost in the party’s primary. These are viewed as moves for Lee to team up with his rivals and the presidential election.



[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stepped down from his previous position of Gyeonggi-do Province governor on Monday. He registered as a preliminary candidate for the 20th presidential election with the National Election Commission on Tuesday morning and then held a meeting with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae. The meeting with the president came 16 days after he was elected as the ruling party’s presidential candidate. Previously on Sunday, he met with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon who lost to him in the party’s primary. The series of meetings are seen as moves for Lee to attract more DP supporters and boost the unity of the ruling party. Internally, Lee’s key task is to work as a single team with his party rivals and launch the so-called melting pot election committee. Lee and the party are discussing ways to set up a far-ranging, extensive election committee that includes as many figures as possible from other former presidential contenders’ camps. As part of the efforts, he is scheduled to meet with former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday night.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Nak-yon promised to help build a dream team, not just a single team. I believe it will work out."



The ruling party is also expected to ramp up its support to the presidential candidate. As one of the strategies, the party will present budget proposals and legislative bills within the regular parliamentary session to back Lee Jae-myung’s policies. Regarding the Daejang-dong development scandal surrounding him, Lee claims his innocence, saying that the ongoing investigation will find nothing against him.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I believe the people will severely punish and reproach the forces that attempt to distort public opinions through insignificant, minor details."



This is interpreted as his push to separate himself from the controversy, which is continuing to grow, despite his efforts to dispel suspicions through two rounds of parliamentary audits.