[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has criticized the Tuesday meeting between President Moon Jae-in and ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a "blatant election interference." In a Facebook post, Yoon said the president who should remain neutral in the strictest terms is meeting a nominee implicated in a prosecution investigation into a land development scandal. He argued that if Lee wins the election, he will destroy in even greater terms the rule of law, spirit of the constitution, and national systems that have already crumbled under the Moon administration
- YOON CRITICIZES MOON-LEE’S MEETING
- 입력 2021-10-26 15:18:35
- 수정2021-10-26 16:47:04
