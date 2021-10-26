YOON CRITICIZES MOON-LEE’S MEETING News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has criticized the Tuesday meeting between President Moon Jae-in and ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a "blatant election interference." In a Facebook post, Yoon said the president who should remain neutral in the strictest terms is meeting a nominee implicated in a prosecution investigation into a land development scandal. He argued that if Lee wins the election, he will destroy in even greater terms the rule of law, spirit of the constitution, and national systems that have already crumbled under the Moon administration

YOON CRITICIZES MOON-LEE’S MEETING

입력 2021-10-26 15:18:35 수정 2021-10-26 16:47:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has criticized the Tuesday meeting between President Moon Jae-in and ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a "blatant election interference." In a Facebook post, Yoon said the president who should remain neutral in the strictest terms is meeting a nominee implicated in a prosecution investigation into a land development scandal. He argued that if Lee wins the election, he will destroy in even greater terms the rule of law, spirit of the constitution, and national systems that have already crumbled under the Moon administration