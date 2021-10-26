PPP’S HEATED PRIMARY DEBATE News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party held a primary debate in the Chungcheongdo provinces on Monday. Its presidential hopefuls all denounced the ruling Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung. Expressing concern over Lee's morals and the land development scandal, each of them argued to be the best fit to face off with Lee. They also clashed over how to word opinion poll questions comparing their competitiveness against the former Gyeonggi governor.



[Pkg]



​In the latest PPP debate, the contenders refrained from any negative attacks, likely aware of the rough offensives that unfolded in the past few days. The key point of contention was who could defeat the DP's nominee Lee Jae-myung and how.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "As the public well know, Governor Lee has zero decent demeanor. So inevitably, the morality issue can't be avoided."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "If he had a working class mentality, something like Daejang-dong scandal could not have happened. It shows he's part of the vested interest."



They also criticized one of Lee's key campaign pledges: introducing a basic income for all.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee is covered with corruption and irregularities. If he wins the election, that would be stepping on the gas pedal toward ruining the Korean economy."



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The basic income idea is just giving out money. It's depriving and destroying opportunities for the future generation."



Relatively weak public support for PPP candidates among voters in their 40s was also mentioned, but as grounds to keep other rivals in check.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Voters in their 40s say they don't like PPP candidates because they act like a monarch. How will you fight that argument?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I'm not sure if I've behaved like a king..."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I have never thought or acted like a king."



Lee Jae-myung's competitiveness as a presidential nominee will be asked about in the PPP's primary opinion poll to be held next week. The four candidates are in a tug of war over how certain questions should be worded. Yoon Seok-youl and Won Hee-ryong want the competitiveness of all four to be pitted against Lee so as to prevent so-called "adverse selection" responses. Meanwhile Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min don't see that method as having any distinguishing value. They prefer a multiple choice question of asking people to choose who's the best among the four. PPP's election committee on Tuesday decided to formulate opinion poll questionnaires similar to a multiple choice format.

