S. KOREA-PHILIPPINES FREE TRADE AGREEMENT News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has struck a free trade agreement with the Philippines. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and his Filipino counterpart Ramon Lopez on Tuesday declared the two sides reached an agreement and signed a joint statement to that effect. This comes 2 years and 4 months after negotiations were launched in June 2019. Under the deal, South Korea will remove tariffs on 94.8% of all products and the Philippines on 96.5% of all goods. The deal marks Korea's fifth FTA with a member country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), following trade pacts with Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.

S. KOREA-PHILIPPINES FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

입력 2021-10-26 15:18:36 수정 2021-10-26 16:47:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has struck a free trade agreement with the Philippines. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and his Filipino counterpart Ramon Lopez on Tuesday declared the two sides reached an agreement and signed a joint statement to that effect. This comes 2 years and 4 months after negotiations were launched in June 2019. Under the deal, South Korea will remove tariffs on 94.8% of all products and the Philippines on 96.5% of all goods. The deal marks Korea's fifth FTA with a member country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), following trade pacts with Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.