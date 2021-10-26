기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA-PHILIPPINES FREE TRADE AGREEMENT
입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has struck a free trade agreement with the Philippines. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and his Filipino counterpart Ramon Lopez on Tuesday declared the two sides reached an agreement and signed a joint statement to that effect. This comes 2 years and 4 months after negotiations were launched in June 2019. Under the deal, South Korea will remove tariffs on 94.8% of all products and the Philippines on 96.5% of all goods. The deal marks Korea's fifth FTA with a member country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), following trade pacts with Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.
