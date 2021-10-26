NAT’L SUPPORT FOR LEE BONG-JU’S RECOVERY News Today 입력 2021.10.26 (15:18) 수정 2021.10.26 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The national hero and marathoner Lee Bong-ju is suffering from an extremely rare condition called belly dancer's dyskinesia. Marathon races are being held across the nation to wish for his quick recovery. Touches by this support, Lee pledged to recover and make a comeback. The marathoner gained fame after winning a silver medal at the Atalanta Olympic Games as well as gold medals at the Asian Games in Bangkok and Busan. He also won the 2001 Boston Marathon.



[Pkg]



​Lee Cheong-kyu is an enthusiastic amateur marathoner. The 67-year-old will never forget the moment he completed a full marathon after miraculously recovering from a serious back injury. The injury had him bed-ridden for three years. With his personal experience engraved, perhaps on a deeper level, he wishes that marathoner Lee Bong-ju will also make a complete and swift recovery from his illness, too.



[Soundbite] Lee Cheong-kyu(Marathoner) : "I believe he will recover and make a comeback. He has the willpower that easily outdoes mine. Marathoners never give up."



Due to the pandemic, the marathon is being held online. But, it is joined by ordinary people as well as professional runners.



[Soundbite] Kim Kuk-young(Nat’l Marathon Team Member) : "I wish for Lee Bong-ju’s quick recovery. Rooting you on, Lee!"



[Soundbite] "Ah! the old days. Could it not return? The good old days~"



Lee cannot stand straight and had to stop for the ailment. But beaming with hope, he pledges to fight against the disease to repay the fans’ support.



[Soundbite] Lee Bong-ju(Former Nat’l Marathon Team Member) : "I have been seriously sick since last year’s spring. I really appreciate the people’s support and encouragement. I will do my best to recover and get better. That is, enough to run together with you. I am really grateful."



Many people are wishing and waiting for the hero to stage a triumphant comeback and return to the marathon course.

NAT’L SUPPORT FOR LEE BONG-JU’S RECOVERY

입력 2021-10-26 15:18:36 수정 2021-10-26 16:47:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The national hero and marathoner Lee Bong-ju is suffering from an extremely rare condition called belly dancer's dyskinesia. Marathon races are being held across the nation to wish for his quick recovery. Touches by this support, Lee pledged to recover and make a comeback. The marathoner gained fame after winning a silver medal at the Atalanta Olympic Games as well as gold medals at the Asian Games in Bangkok and Busan. He also won the 2001 Boston Marathon.



[Pkg]



​Lee Cheong-kyu is an enthusiastic amateur marathoner. The 67-year-old will never forget the moment he completed a full marathon after miraculously recovering from a serious back injury. The injury had him bed-ridden for three years. With his personal experience engraved, perhaps on a deeper level, he wishes that marathoner Lee Bong-ju will also make a complete and swift recovery from his illness, too.



[Soundbite] Lee Cheong-kyu(Marathoner) : "I believe he will recover and make a comeback. He has the willpower that easily outdoes mine. Marathoners never give up."



Due to the pandemic, the marathon is being held online. But, it is joined by ordinary people as well as professional runners.



[Soundbite] Kim Kuk-young(Nat’l Marathon Team Member) : "I wish for Lee Bong-ju’s quick recovery. Rooting you on, Lee!"



[Soundbite] "Ah! the old days. Could it not return? The good old days~"



Lee cannot stand straight and had to stop for the ailment. But beaming with hope, he pledges to fight against the disease to repay the fans’ support.



[Soundbite] Lee Bong-ju(Former Nat’l Marathon Team Member) : "I have been seriously sick since last year’s spring. I really appreciate the people’s support and encouragement. I will do my best to recover and get better. That is, enough to run together with you. I am really grateful."



Many people are wishing and waiting for the hero to stage a triumphant comeback and return to the marathon course.