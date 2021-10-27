GOV’T TO HOLD STATE FUNERAL News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Buo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that the government has decided to hold a state funeral for the late President Roh Tae-woo to remember his achievements with the people and give him all due courtesy. The Prime Minister said that Roh had made many achievements while in office as Korea’s 13th president and offered his deep condolences at the ex-president’s death and the sincerest comfort to his family.

