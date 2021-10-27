LEE ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said today that real estate is the key issue in the upcoming presidential election and that he would legislate in the National Assembly the real estate policies carried out in Gyeonggi-do Province and provide political solutions to real estate problems in Korea. Lee also said on his social media site that if people who were disappointed and enraged by the recent real estate policies are not convinced, the new administration cannot make progress in the formation of a democratic government or bold reforms.
