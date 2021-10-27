기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LEE ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES
입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said today that real estate is the key issue in the upcoming presidential election and that he would legislate in the National Assembly the real estate policies carried out in Gyeonggi-do Province and provide political solutions to real estate problems in Korea. Lee also said on his social media site that if people who were disappointed and enraged by the recent real estate policies are not convinced, the new administration cannot make progress in the formation of a democratic government or bold reforms.
  • LEE ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES
    • 입력 2021-10-27 15:30:02
    • 수정2021-10-27 16:48:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said today that real estate is the key issue in the upcoming presidential election and that he would legislate in the National Assembly the real estate policies carried out in Gyeonggi-do Province and provide political solutions to real estate problems in Korea. Lee also said on his social media site that if people who were disappointed and enraged by the recent real estate policies are not convinced, the new administration cannot make progress in the formation of a democratic government or bold reforms.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!