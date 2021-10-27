LEE ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said today that real estate is the key issue in the upcoming presidential election and that he would legislate in the National Assembly the real estate policies carried out in Gyeonggi-do Province and provide political solutions to real estate problems in Korea. Lee also said on his social media site that if people who were disappointed and enraged by the recent real estate policies are not convinced, the new administration cannot make progress in the formation of a democratic government or bold reforms.

LEE ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES

입력 2021-10-27 15:30:02 수정 2021-10-27 16:48:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said today that real estate is the key issue in the upcoming presidential election and that he would legislate in the National Assembly the real estate policies carried out in Gyeonggi-do Province and provide political solutions to real estate problems in Korea. Lee also said on his social media site that if people who were disappointed and enraged by the recent real estate policies are not convinced, the new administration cannot make progress in the formation of a democratic government or bold reforms.